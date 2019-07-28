|
Otto E. Nathan
February 15, 1944-July 21, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Otto E. Nathan, 75, a resident of Davenport, will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Calvary Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1518 Fillmore Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10am until the time of the service at church. Mr. Nathan passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Unity Point Trinity Medical Center, Bettendorf, surrounded by his family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Otto Earl Nathan was born February 15, 1944 in Marengo County, Alabama, a son of Tommie and Leola (Wright) Nathan. He married Marth Hilliard October 5, 1993 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They have celebrated 26 years of marriage.
Otto was a fork truck driver for John Deere, retiring in 1994. He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Those left to honor Otto's memory include his wife, Martha, Davenport; children: Diane Carothers, Oxford, Mississippi, Kenneth Hilliard, Springfield, Illinois, Ruthie (Craig) Davis and Mallissa "Lisa" (Rory) Davis, all of Davenport; 30 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; special grandson, Steven; and sister, Elnora Robertson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Otto, Jr. and siblings, Tommie Nathan, William Nathan, Lucinda Chaney, Mary Davis, and Martha Pollenitz.
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.