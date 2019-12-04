|
Owen Henry Boedeker
October 16, 1944-December 2, 2019
WHEATLAND-Owen Henry Boedeker, age 75 of Wheatland, passed away suddenly on Monday December 2, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Saturday December 7 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday December 6 from 3-7 P.M also at the church. Burial will be at a later date at St. Paul's Cemetery in Wheatland.
Owen was born on October 16, 1944 to Paul and Burdell (Freese) Boedeker in Wheatland, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Wheatland High School. Owen married Judy Casad on June 19, 1965 at St. Paul's in Wheatland.
Owen began working at Wheatland Auto Body in 1964 for his future father-in-law, and in 1985 he and Judy purchased the family business. Owen was a member of St. Paul's UCC, a Lion's Club member, and had served on the city council and was a former mayor of Wheatland. He enjoyed Nascar, watching the Cubs & Hawkeyes, camping, golfing, working on old cars and tractors, and doing things with his grandkids and great grandkids. Owen also liked to travel, going to Branson and watching the shows.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Keri (Terry) Matzen of Wheatland; son, Doug (Glenda) of Wheatland; grandchildren, Alex & Tyler Matzen, Michael (Megan) Gray, and Rebecca (Chris) Benischek; great grandchildren, Lance, Olivia, and Logan Gray and Emerson Benischek; siblings, Orville (Janet) Boedeker of Wheatland, Orland Boedeker of Toronto, LuAnna Holdorf of Davenport, Larry (Sharon) Boedeker of Calamus, Laverne (Joyce) Boedeker of Calamus, and Lucille (Tom) Oseland of Manistee, MI; and sister-in-laws, Jane Bentrott, Janet Oberg, and Neva Casad.
Owen was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law Glen & Delora Casad; brother-in-law Max Casad; and several aunts, uncles, & cousins.
