Pam Oosting

April 7, 1948-March 26, 2019

Funeral services for Pam A. Oosting, 70, of Davenport, will be 11:00 am on Saturday at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the church.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Pam passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

Pam Alyn Schoenbeck was born on April 7, 1948 in Waverly, IA, the daughter of Paul and Mariam (Swenson) Schoenbeck. She married Dirk Oosting on October 27, 1967 in San Antonio, TX. Pam worked as a Dental Assistant for Spring Park Oral Surgeons, then as a Radiology Transporter for Genesis and Trinity Hospitals. She worked as a home healthcare aid for Genesis VNA, She served St. Mark a a Parish visitor and funeral coordinator. She was trained as a befriender at Genesis. Dirk and Pam ran the (Depression and Bi-polar Support Alliance) D.B.S.A. Quadcities for 20 years, where she served and comforted others. She was a member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Survivors include her husband, Dirk, of Davenport, daughters; Julie (James Jr.) Good of Davenport, Amy (Gary Jr.) Bailey of Davenport, grandchildren; Cody Oosting, Ashley Decker, Richard Bailey II, brothers; Gary Schoenbeck of Davenport, Mike (Susan) Lucier of Denver, Co, and Robert (Lori) Lucier of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the Emergency Room and ICU Staff for their compassion and care given to Pam during her stay at the hospital.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.