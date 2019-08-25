|
Pamela Frazier Gingras
August 8, 1953-July 3, 2019
DELAND, FL-Pamela Frazier Gingras, 65 years old, of Deland, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after courageous battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Sept 2, at 1 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to join us at Pam and Frank's river house (328 N. River Dr, Princeton, Iowa).
Pam was born on Aug. 8, 1953, to Thomas and Bernice Frazier, and grew up in Princeton. She graduated from North Scott High School in 1971.
Pam was married to Frank Gingras Jr., on June 15, 1975, and had two daughters, Michelle and Julie. Pam and Frank recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. They resided in Port Orange for 31 years and the last 13 years in Deland.
Pam loved spending time at ballfields and gymnastics meets watching her grandchildren. She had a passion for traveling, especially cruising with friends and family. She was a remarkable host to many family gatherings. She had a knack for scrapbooking, and we have loved her yearly personalized calendars at Christmas time. When not in Florida, she enjoyed spending time at their river house in Princeton watching the Mighty Mississippi River from their front porch. Pam had an amazing sense of humor that was contributed by her loving husband, Frank. Most of all, we will remember her captivating smile and twinkle in her eyes.
Pam is survived by her husband, Frank; daughters Michelle Gingras (Jen), Julie Bouchard (Brian); grandchildren Emma and Austin; mother, Bernice Frazier; and brothers, John Frazier, Bill Frazier (Doris), and Carl Frazier (Jan).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lancer Legacy Fund, 917 Heller Court, Eldridge IA 52874. Frank and family wish to thank all our family and friends for the prayers and love for "Our Pammy" during her valiant battle with cancer. Also, thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Moffitt Cancer Center and Mid Florida Cancer Center for treating Pam as family and making sure she made it home. She will be with us always.
Lohman Funeral Home, Deland, was in charge of arrangements.