Pamela Hoker
September 18, 2019
WHEATLAND-Pamela Hoker, age 66 of Wheatland, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday September 18, 2019, after a courageous 15-year battle with breast cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wheatland Community Hall on Saturday September 21 from 10:00 A.M-2:00 P.M. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M officiated by Chaplain Lyle Greiner. Food and fellowship will follow.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 19, 2019