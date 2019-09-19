Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Wheatland Community Hall
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheatland Community Hall
Pamela Hoker

Pamela Hoker Obituary

Pamela Hoker

September 18, 2019

WHEATLAND-Pamela Hoker, age 66 of Wheatland, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday September 18, 2019, after a courageous 15-year battle with breast cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wheatland Community Hall on Saturday September 21 from 10:00 A.M-2:00 P.M. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M officiated by Chaplain Lyle Greiner. Food and fellowship will follow.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 19, 2019
