Pamela J. Knight October 22, 1955-May 6, 2020 ROCK ISLAND-Pamela J. Knight, 64, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A private family memorial service will be held at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Live stream viewing of the memorial service will be available at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 11th at www.wheelanpressly.com. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Pamela was born October 22, 1955 in Clinton, Iowa, a daughter of James Sr. and Marian (Gertsen) Knight. She married Steve Baker on September 30, 1995 in Moline. Pamela worked in advertising and sales at the Rock Island Argus and Moline Dispatch. She was a member of Revelation Church in Bettendorf and Free Mom Hugs. She loved listening to music and singing. Pamela also enjoyed gardening and baking. She was known for making Christmas cookies and candies every year. Pamela was also a very proud military mom. She adored her family and she was always willing to be a mom to anybody who needed the comfort, love and advice of a mother. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Steve; children, Rachel M. (Scott) McCaughey, Davenport; Angela K. (Charles III) Heggen, Moline; Malika C. (Steve) Lawson, Colona; Angela Baker, Davenport; Daniel Baker, Arizona and Jeremy (Ashlee) Baker, Milan; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Doug Knight; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, 1 sister and 2 granddaughters. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
Published in Quad-City Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.