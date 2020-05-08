Pamela J. Knight
1955 - 2020
Pamela J. Knight October 22, 1955-May 6, 2020 ROCK ISLAND-Pamela J. Knight, 64, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A private family memorial service will be held at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Live stream viewing of the memorial service will be available at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 11th at www.wheelanpressly.com. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Pamela was born October 22, 1955 in Clinton, Iowa, a daughter of James Sr. and Marian (Gertsen) Knight. She married Steve Baker on September 30, 1995 in Moline. Pamela worked in advertising and sales at the Rock Island Argus and Moline Dispatch. She was a member of Revelation Church in Bettendorf and Free Mom Hugs. She loved listening to music and singing. Pamela also enjoyed gardening and baking. She was known for making Christmas cookies and candies every year. Pamela was also a very proud military mom. She adored her family and she was always willing to be a mom to anybody who needed the comfort, love and advice of a mother. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Steve; children, Rachel M. (Scott) McCaughey, Davenport; Angela K. (Charles III) Heggen, Moline; Malika C. (Steve) Lawson, Colona; Angela Baker, Davenport; Daniel Baker, Arizona and Jeremy (Ashlee) Baker, Milan; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Doug Knight; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, 1 sister and 2 granddaughters. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Memorial service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Its hard to know what to say at a time like this but may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We all loved Pam, she was kind and loved to laugh but most of all she loved her husband and family more than anything. Her warm smile and laughter will surely be missed! Heaven has gained a wonderful sole! My prayers and deepest sympathy to her family.
Donna Mead
Friend
May 7, 2020
She was an amazing person. I loved her with all my heart. I'm so sorry that her kids and husband couldn't of seen her when she passed. I'll miss you!!!
Kenneth Homan
Son
