Pamela J. Miller

November 21, 1941-April 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Pamela Jean Miller, 77, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery Chapel from 10-11 am on July 12th. She will be laid to rest immediately following in Pine Hill Cemetery.

Pamela was born on November 21, 1941 to Kenneth and Virginia (Angell) Pietcher in Rock Island, IL. She was united in marriage to Richard Miller on June 12, 1971 in Rock Island. He passed away on August 9, 2010. She was a food service worker with the Davenport schools for many years.

Pamela was a loving mother and wife. She loved watching her husband and son participate in dirt track racing. She spent many years as a scorekeeper of her daughter's softball teams. She also enjoyed her annual trips to Wrigley Field to watch the Chicago Cubs. A good day was when the Cubs could fly the 'W'.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Laurie Miller of Des Moines, IA, Melissa Fry of Orlando, FL and Jeff Miller of Davenport, IA; granddaughter, Brooke Morgan of Davenport, IA; and great granddaughter, Alleah Morgan of Orlando, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband and infant sister.