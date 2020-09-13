1/1
Pamela L. Andrews
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela L. Andrews

November 5, 1947-September 11, 2020

MOLINE-Pamela L. Andrews, 72, of Moline, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family .

In accordance with restrictions, only fifty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and attendees must wear a facemask.

Pam was born on November 5, 1947 in Gary, Indiana, a daughter of Wilmer and Crystal (Street) Brown. She married Gary Andrews on April 20, 1968 in Rock Island. Pam worked as a seamstress for Seaford Clothing, Rock Island for 20 years. Later she worked at Backstreet Graphics, East Moline. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island. Pam enjoyed sewing, she was an accomplished seamstress, and especially loved making quilts. She enjoyed her family and having family gatherings where she could cook and bake for everyone. She also enjoyed traveling to Europe and throughout the United States and enjoyed going to car shows with her husband.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Gary Sr.; children, Brenda (Kenneth) Watts, Rock Island and Bradley Andrews, Rock Island; sister, Shelley Lidsey, Davenport and grandchildren Kenneth and Kameron, Rock Island.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant son, Gary Jr.; a sister, Elizabeth Brown; and two brothers, Steve and Tracey Brown.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss Gary.
Ron Norin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved