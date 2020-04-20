|
Pamela Lee (Johnson) McDermott
MOLINE-June 30, 1955-April 15, 2020
On Wednesday, April 15th, 2020, Pamela Lee (Johnson) McDermott passed away peacefully at home at the age of 64.
Pam was born on June 30th, 1955 in Moline, IL to Robert and Diana (Hamor) Johnson. In 1975, she married Peter McDermott with whom she lovingly raised two sons, Max and Sam. Though she and Peter divorced after 23 years of marriage, they remained great friends until the end.
Pam was a gifted artist that loved to paint and practice calligraphy and arranged the most amazing floral displays you've ever seen. She was the best chef and her food was always prepared with love to nourish body and soul. She was truly the greatest mom that two boys could have ever hoped for and she would have loved to know that Sam and Emily were making her a grandma again. Pam was a caregiver without compromise and was always looking out for the well-being of those that she loved. She prioritized all others ahead of herself and there was nothing she wouldn't do to help someone in need.
She wore many hats in her professional lifetime, and all of them she donned with pride. She was a bank teller and a fashion model in her youth; she attended barber school and was a cosmetologist for many years. At the birth of her first son, she chose to stay at home as a full time mother. Later, she joined the schools as a teacher's aide to assist children with special needs. Finally, she became a visual merchandiser and proudly beautified the local Von Maur stores for decades until her retirement in 2019.
Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Diana, father, Robert, and daughter, Rosie. She is survived by her ex-husband Peter, her two sons and daughters-in-law, Max and Sam and Tricia and Emily, her brothers, Michael and Douglass, sister, Deborah, grandson, sweet baby James, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her passing has left an immediate and immeasurable hole in the lives of those she touched. She was taken from us too soon.
A visitation will be held at Wendt Funeral Home at 1811 15th St Pl, Moline, on Tuesday, April 21st, from 3pm to 6pm. Attendance will be limited to groups of ten at one time, but attendees will be escorted from their cars in order of arrival. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask while in attendance. If you do not have a mask, a homemade one will be provided to you at the door. A service will be held at 6pm for immediate family. For those who are unable to attend, both the visitation and service will be streamed live online. Please visit www.wendtfuneralhome.com for further details, and to express condolences.