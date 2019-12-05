Home

POWERED BY

Services
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 736-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Allen Obituary

Patricia A. Allen

May 20, 1934-December 4, 2019

MOLINE-Patricia A. Allen, 85, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a memorial service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Patricia was born on May 20, 1934, in Rock Island, the daughter of Henry J. and Merle T. (Lewis) Koch. Patricia's mother passed away when she was born and Patricia was lovingly raised by her father and stepmother, Gertrude. She married Ronald D. Allen on September 13, 1978, in Las Vegas. Patricia retired from John Deere in 1987, after 21 years. She was a member of South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island. Patricia loved to golf, travel, bowl, read, and play bridge with her friends. She also adored her pets, especially her cat, Nick.

Survivors include her husband, Ron; children, Julie (Craig) Lothson, and Jim (Pam) Swales; grandchildren, Joshua Swales, Chris (Rachel) Swales, Anne (Brandon) Odom, Daniel (Britny) Swales, Jenna Moore, Alex Moore, Jim Shepherd, Dennis (Heather) Shepherd; son-in-law Ron Farr; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kittie Farr, sister, Doris Harper, and her parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -