Patricia A. Allen
May 20, 1934-December 4, 2019
MOLINE-Patricia A. Allen, 85, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a memorial service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Patricia was born on May 20, 1934, in Rock Island, the daughter of Henry J. and Merle T. (Lewis) Koch. Patricia's mother passed away when she was born and Patricia was lovingly raised by her father and stepmother, Gertrude. She married Ronald D. Allen on September 13, 1978, in Las Vegas. Patricia retired from John Deere in 1987, after 21 years. She was a member of South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island. Patricia loved to golf, travel, bowl, read, and play bridge with her friends. She also adored her pets, especially her cat, Nick.
Survivors include her husband, Ron; children, Julie (Craig) Lothson, and Jim (Pam) Swales; grandchildren, Joshua Swales, Chris (Rachel) Swales, Anne (Brandon) Odom, Daniel (Britny) Swales, Jenna Moore, Alex Moore, Jim Shepherd, Dennis (Heather) Shepherd; son-in-law Ron Farr; and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kittie Farr, sister, Doris Harper, and her parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.