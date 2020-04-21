|
|
Patricia A. Holland
July 3, 1937-Monday, April 20, 2020
DAVENPORT-Patricia A. Holland, 82, of Davenport, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. The funeral will be live-streamed on the McGinnis-Chambers Facebook page. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Genesis VNA Hospice.
Patricia was born July 3, 1937 in Davenport, the daughter of Ralph & Edna (Klinck) Finnegan. She was united in marriage to Everett W. Holland on January 14, 1956 in Davenport and they shared 64 wonderful years of marriage together.
Pat had worked for River King Catering in Davenport, River Bend Transit and she retired from Lujack's where she had been a courtesy driver. Pat & Everett had farmed in the Long Grove area for several years. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed many wonderful years with Everett.
Those left to honor Pat's memory include her husband, Everett; her daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie & David Jessen of Bettendorf and Diane & Kenny Geffers Jr. of Grand Mound; her grandchildren, Jill (Robbie) Schwenker, Rebecca (Greg) Armstrong and Ryan (Madison) Geffers; and ten great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Ralph & Lillian Finnegan; her mother and step-father Edna & Dewey Moore; her sisters, Genevieve Wessels and Mildred Morgan; and her brothers, DeWayne and LeRoy Finnegan.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Pat's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 21, 2020