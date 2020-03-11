Home

Patricia Ann Koll


1932 - 2020
Patricia Ann Koll Obituary

Patricia Ann Koll

January 8, 1932- March 6, 2020

MUSCATINE-Patricia Ann Koll, 88, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Funeral Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Muscatine, on Saturday, March 14, at 10:00 am. Pastor Steve Cauley will officiate. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.on Friday, March 13, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Patricia was born on January 8, 1932, in Wilton, Iowa, the daughter of Herman Edward and Daisy M. Duncan Grunder. She married Richard L. Koll on January 2, 1955 in Wilton.

Patricia was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Muscatine. She volunteered for many years at the museum and also at Muscatine General Hospital Auxiliary. Patricia was a long term member and past officer of T.T.T. Chapter M. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling, wintering in Florida, and spending time with family.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband Richard Koll of Muscatine and Punta Gorda; one son, Cary Koll of Glenwood, Ia; and one daughter, Christine Koll Manhart and her husband, Michael, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl; and several nieces, nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son Craig E. Koll in 2006; and one brother Donald Grunder.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 11, 2020
