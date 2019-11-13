|
|
Patricia Ann McGrory
April 20, 1925-November 4, 2019
DAVENPORT-Patricia Ann McGrory passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born in Davenport, Iowa, to Marie and Andrew Tumpane on April 20, 1925, Patricia was raised in Chicago where she became a lifelong Cubs fan. She took great pleasure in seeing the Cubs finally win the World Series in 2016. Upon graduating from Mercy High School in Chicago, she moved back to Davenport, Iowa, and enrolled at Marycrest College where she met the love of her life William ("Bill") McGrory at a dance. Pat and Bill were married at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa on June 21, 1952, and moved to Cascade, Iowa, to start a veterinary practice and raise seven children. Her amazing strength, dignity, kindness, calmness and wisdom will be missed by all who knew her. Patricia had many talents and hobbies including biking, golfing, watching her children compete in activities and whistling her favorite tunes. She is survived by children Susan, Carol (Michael) Macomber, Mark, Nancy, Michael (Julie) and Matthew (Jean), and 13 grandchildren. Husband, Bill, her son Daniel and her brother Paul preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Aquin Catholic Elementary School in Cascade, Iowa or the in Patricia's name would be gratefully accepted. A visitation will be held in Cascade, Iowa Saturday, November 16, 2019, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at Reiff Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a celebration of Patricia's life will be at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Matthias Church with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. A luncheon will follow at the Knights of Columbus. She will be interred in Calvary cemetery next to her loving husband. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 13, 2019