Patricia (Aye) Dorn

August 28, 1931-July 26, 2020

PLEASANT HILL-Patricia (Aye) Dorn passed away peacefully at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, on July 26, 2020.

Pat was born in Ft. Madison, Iowa, to Leo and Erleen (McCarrick) Aye on August 28, 1931. She and Eugene Dorn enjoyed 50 years of marriage. She attended Ft. Madison High School and graduated as an R.N. from St. Luke's Nursing School. She worked at Iowa Lutheran Hospital and Riverview Manor in Des Moines.

Early in her life she was a horse enthusiast and rode in many parades with her Quarter Horse, Monty. Later she and the family spent many weekends on horseback together. Her banty hen, Billie, was precious to her in childhood. She loved her Siamese cats, always having one in her life.

Pat was devoted to her family, delaying her chosen occupation until her daughters were old enough to care for themselves. She loved animals and nature, imparting that love to her daughters, though she was never allowed to have a pet tarantula. When the family went fishing, she was too busy fishing her daughters out of the lakes and rivers to actually catch any fish. She and Gene enjoyed traveling and have visited many locales in the U.S. and South America.

At one point she considered becoming an archaeologist. Her lifelong fascination was with Ancient Egypt. And she was always painting and sketching something. Fantasy was her favorite creative muse. She loved Broadway musicals having seen Phantom of the Opera, CATS!, and Les Miserables among others. In addition to musicals, she loved listening to Andrea Bocelli and Il Divo.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Dorn, parents and grandparents.

Pat is survived by her sisters Diane Aye and Pam Aye; her daughters Andrea Dorn, Kim Dorn (Mike Simpson), Natalie Dorn and Nanette (Ron) Robbins; her grandchildren Nikole Robbins (Trevor Robinson), Chad Robbins and Kendra Robbins; as well as her great-grandchildren Elliana Rae Robinson and Robert Henry Robinson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.