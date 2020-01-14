|
Patricia E. Till
July 22, 1949-January 10, 2020
DAVENPORT-Patricia E. Till, 70, of Davenport, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Genesis Medical Center, East Campus with her loving family and friends by her side. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly, with funeral service immediately following. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport, Iowa. Memorials in Pat's name may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Pat was born on July 22, 1949 to Charles and Jane Miller in Davenport, Iowa and graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1968. Pat worked for the Davenport Public Library for 41 years and was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for nearly 50 years. Pat was a big fan of Elvis, the Gaither Brothers, and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She enjoyed attending concerts and NASCAR events, visiting Graceland, and traveling to visit her son, Richard. Working with children was very special to Pat and she was blessed to be able to work with them through different library programs and church activities. Pat loved her friends like family and loved her family dearly.
Pat is survived by her son Richard (Heather), brother Charles Miller, and best friend Sandra Pentland. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Michael Miller.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020