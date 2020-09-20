Patricia "Jane" Jones

February 20, 1933- September 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia "Jane" Jones, 87, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to https://vimeo.com/event/90071 Burial will take place in Maysville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. There will be additional visitation at the church Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Trinity Caring Community Projects or Our Lady of Victory Foundation.

Jane Jones was called to her Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home. She lived a life surrounded by family and friends.

Patricia Jane Jones was born February 20, 1933 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, daughter of Patrick James and Genevieve (Fitzpatrick) McGuire. She was united in marriage to Charles H. Jones on February 14, 1951 in Tipton Iowa. He preceded her death on July 26, 1998 following 47 years of marriage and memories together.

Jane had worked at Franciscan Hospital (now UnityPoint Health-Trinity) and the Davenport Osteopathic Hospital, she retired as the manager of medical records from the Robert Young Center following 22 years of service.

Jane was deeply devoted to her faith and was a devout member of Our Lady of Victory Parish. She served as an officer in the Queen of Heaven Circle and the Ladies Council. Jane was also a member of the American Medical Record Association. She was an enthusiastic volunteer at Trinity for 12 years and was a long-time member of Friends of Trinity.

Jane was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was blessed to be the 2003 Irish Mother of the year, and served as a proud member of the St. Patrick's Society.

Family was first and foremost in Jane's life. When her children were younger she was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, and cherished anytime her grandchildren were around. She enjoyed golf, and attended the John Deere Classic yearly. And if you happened to have four legs, you were automatically moved to the top of her list.

You were drawn to Jane for her ability to LISTEN. She lived for a good story and would hang on your every word. She was a champion for the less fortunate and those with special needs. She stuffed countless envelopes with $5 bills to every charity on the planet…and questioned why more people didn't. She's likely asking that question of you today.

Those left to honor Jane's memory are her children and their spouses: Denny and Roger Ballou, Sun Lakes, Arizona, Jackie and Gene Staron, Davenport, Pat and Mike Shouse, Sun Lakes, Arizona, and Chet and Tess Jones, Eldridge; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; her sisters Peggy (Joe) Doyle, Bettendorf and Mary Jo Egan, Western Springs, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her sons Christopher and Rorak, and her two sisters Dorothy and Teresa McGuire. May they rest in peace.

The Jones family would like to thank Trinity Hospice and Trinity Home Care for all their love and compassionate care they shared with Jane and her family.

