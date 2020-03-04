|
Patricia L. McCutcheon
February 28, 1940-February 25, 2020
DAVENPORT-Patricia L. McCutcheon, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2020 in Tyler, Texas after a brief illness. She was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to parents Louis Tucking and Vivian Byers who preceded her in death. She spent most of her childhood in Clinton, Iowa, moving to the Iowa Quad City area in 1958. She married William J. McCutcheon on May 15, 1959. She graduated from the St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse, and spent her nursing career in the newborn nursery at St. Luke's Hospital in Davenport. After her retirement from nursing, she worked at the Handicapped Development Center. During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling the country with her husband. They settled down to winter on Lake Palestine, near Chandler, Texas where she enjoyed back yard birding, crappie fishing, and visits from her family. During her summer residence in Davenport, she enjoyed playing cards with her friends and exploratory outings with her sister, Sandy Deelsnyder. She is survived by her husband William, children Darcee McCutcheon of Davenport; Paul McCutcheon (Sue) of North Richland Hills, TX and Robert McCutcheon of Prosper, TX. She enjoyed six grandchildren: Matthew Seng of Champaign, IL, Kristen McCutcheon of Davenport, Ryan McCutcheon of Denton, TX, Dylan McCutcheon, Jonathan McCutcheon, and Andrew McCutcheon of Prosper TX. She delighted in her great-grandson, Mason Coombs, of Davenport. She is also survived by her energetic sister, Sandy Deelsnyder of Davenport, formerly of Pekin, IL. Also surviving are her brother-in-law Mel McCutcheon of Sun City, AZ; nieces Carol Anne McCutcheon Johnson (Darrell) of Irrigon, OR and Amy Deelsnyder Walker (Rick) of Carlsbad, CA, and nephew Mark Deelsnyder (Maria) of the Chicago area. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 4, 2020