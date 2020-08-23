1/1
Patricia L. "Pat" Murphy
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia L. "Pat" Murphy

December 13, 1939-August 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Patricia L. "Pat" Murphy, 80, of Davenport passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

A private family memorial service will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. For extended family and friends, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf or Reading is Fundamental.

Pat was born on December 13, 1939 in rural Appanoose, County, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Gladys (Brown) Houser. On June 26, 1960, she was united in marriage to Bert A. Murphy in Centerville, Iowa. Pat earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Drake University and was a school teacher for several years. She was a devoted wife and mother, and was especially proud of her family. Pat was a member of the D.A.R. and also Asbury United Methodist Church, where she attended Bible study with the A.R.M.S. Group. She loved social gatherings and was a friend to everyone.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband of 60 years, Bert Murphy of Davenport; sons, Todd (Beth) Murphy of Fairfax, Virginia, Matthew (Lorena) Murphy of LeClaire, Iowa; grandchildren, Matthew II, Madeline, Rachel, and Megan Murphy; brother, Jim Houser of Perry, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Paula (Biff) Franks of McLean, Virginia, Kelly (Tom) Jerosch of Falls Church, Virginia, Chad (Christa) Houser of Hiawassee, Georgia, Kurt (Allyson) Houser of Dunwoody, Georgia; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Michelle; sisters-in-law, Cyndi Houser and Marilyn Owen and her brother-in-law, Don Owen.

Online condolences may be shared with Pat's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved