Patricia L. "Pat" Murphy

December 13, 1939-August 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Patricia L. "Pat" Murphy, 80, of Davenport passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

A private family memorial service will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. For extended family and friends, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf or Reading is Fundamental.

Pat was born on December 13, 1939 in rural Appanoose, County, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Gladys (Brown) Houser. On June 26, 1960, she was united in marriage to Bert A. Murphy in Centerville, Iowa. Pat earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Drake University and was a school teacher for several years. She was a devoted wife and mother, and was especially proud of her family. Pat was a member of the D.A.R. and also Asbury United Methodist Church, where she attended Bible study with the A.R.M.S. Group. She loved social gatherings and was a friend to everyone.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband of 60 years, Bert Murphy of Davenport; sons, Todd (Beth) Murphy of Fairfax, Virginia, Matthew (Lorena) Murphy of LeClaire, Iowa; grandchildren, Matthew II, Madeline, Rachel, and Megan Murphy; brother, Jim Houser of Perry, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Paula (Biff) Franks of McLean, Virginia, Kelly (Tom) Jerosch of Falls Church, Virginia, Chad (Christa) Houser of Hiawassee, Georgia, Kurt (Allyson) Houser of Dunwoody, Georgia; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Michelle; sisters-in-law, Cyndi Houser and Marilyn Owen and her brother-in-law, Don Owen.

