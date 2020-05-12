Patricia L. "Patty" Rose
1977 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" L. Rose November 13, 1977-May 10, 2020 DAVENPORT-Patricia "Patty" L. Rose, 42, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence. A live-broadcasted memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 15, 2020 from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities, 1234 E. River Dr., Davenport, IA 52803 in Patty's memory. Patty was born on November 13, 1977 in Moline, the daughter of David and Mary (Harris) VanBruwaene. She married Joel Rose on April 28, 2012 in Rock Island. Patty worked in guest services for John Deere & Co. She enjoyed arts and crafts, meditation, and traveling. Patty is survived by her husband, Joel Rose; mother, Mary VanBruwaene; siblings, David A. (Crystal) VanBruwaene, Laurie (Tony) Mickley, and Bryan P. VanBruwaene; mother-in-law, Debra J. Rose; niece, Kate Mickley; and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents. Online condolences may be left to Patty's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
MAY
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
At Funeral Home
3 entries
May 12, 2020
I miss you already & I'll keep you alive in my heart always.
Melissa
Friend
May 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rose Schneider
