Patricia Louise (Coffield) Ashford
Patricia Louise (Coffield) Ashford

October 31, 1930-September 16, 2020

Patricia Louise (Coffield) Ashford, age 89, beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. Patricia was born to Hugh and Irma Coffield on October 31, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa.

A 1948 graduate of Davenport High School, she attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. She was a gifted writer, amateur thespian, artist, and dancer, and above all was devoted to family and friends. Her kind and gracious nature was shared with everyone who knew her. She loved travel, spending time with her large family, where large gatherings and celebrations were frequent, and maintained close contact with her lifelong Davenport "Grandma Club" girlfriends. As she was born on October 31, Grandma Patty made Halloween a festive and creative family event, and family gatherings with her were many and memorable - at home, at the family cabin in West Virginia, and wherever far-flung children and grandchildren settled.

Mrs. Ashford began her secretarial career in Davenport with the Ramsey Advertising Agency, where she worked with the noted artist Paul Norton. She also worked for the General Accounting Office and Panama Canal Authority in Panama City, Panama, where she met her future husband, Cecil W. Ashford, a U.S. Naval Officer stationed there. They were married in Port Hueneme, California, in 1953 and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. While raising seven children, the family moved several times, living in California, Virginia, Maryland, Illinois, and back to Davenport, Iowa in 1961. The family relocated to Fairfax County, Virginia in 1973, where she worked for the accounting firm of Minter, Morrison and Grant, and then moved to Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1984 where she resided until her death. Patricia belonged to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport, and was a longtime parishioner of St. Bede's Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Virginia, where a memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil Ashford: three daughters, Teresa Kaminsky of Henrico, Virginia, Susan (John) McCoy of Brick, New Jersey, and Sally Ashford (Jeremy Straight) of Midlothian, Virginia: and four sons, Jeffrey (Lori) of Washington, DC; Philip (Karen) of Ruskin, Florida; Randall (Molly) of Springfield, Virginia; and Matthew (Lana) of Los Angeles, California: 18 grandchildren: 5 great-grandchildren: several cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. Patricia has donated her body to a Virginia medical school to further medical training and science.





Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Mass
St. Bede's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

September 26, 2020
A beautiful lady, inside and out. Her smile would light up the room. I wish I could see everyone to give hugs to and express my sympathies. Gary and I and kids are so very sorry for your loss.
Lois Skipper
Friend
September 26, 2020
Patricia has moved her residence to heaven but she has left us a treasure of memories! We can join her when our time comes by accepting the Lord Jesus as our Saviour! Well done good and faithful servant!
Dave Shafferman
Friend
September 26, 2020
Patricia was happy and joyful person, she Always like to pray the rosary, and before meals. May Her rest in eternal peace Amen.
Alphina
Acquaintance
September 26, 2020
I didn't know Patricia. I know her son Jeff and his beautiful family. And, while I regret I never knew Patricia, the Ashfords of D.C. are all I need to know to recognize how amazing she must have been. I am so sorry for your great loss.
Kendra Hendren
Friend
