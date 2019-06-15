Patricia Lynn Onken June 4, 1952-June 13, 2019 MORRISON-Patricia Lynn Onken, age 67 of Morrison, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Resthave Care and Rehab in Morrison. Patricia was born on June 4, 1952 in Morrison, the daughter of Ellsworth and Marion (Dykhuizen) Nice. She married Darrell Jay Onken on August 9, 1983 in Morrison. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2019. Patricia retired from General Electric in Morrison. Survivors include her son, Russell Onken of Morrison; step-son, Bill Onken of Morrison; two sisters, Jan (Dave) Mayes of Morrison and Kathy (Tom) Anderson of Morrison; sister-in-law, Patti Ann Nice of Morrison; and two grandchildren, Riley Onken and Grace Onken. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Don Nice; and two sisters, Elaine Ballard and Lorraine Geesey. Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. For online condolences, please visit: www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.