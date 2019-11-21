Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
2312 18th Ave.
Rock Island, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
2312 18th Ave.
Rock Island, IA
View Map
Patricia M. Maynard


1937 - 2019
Patricia M. Maynard Obituary

Patricia M. Maynard

August 28, 1937-November 19, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Patricia M. Maynard, 82, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services are Noon on Saturday at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 2312 18th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation is 10 am until service time Saturday at the church. Private burial is Monday at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

Patricia Marion Smith was born Aug. 28, 1937, a daughter of Dwight and Dorothy Bergren Smith. She married James A. Maynard on Oct. 14, 1961 in Rock Island. He died on Oct. 30, 2014.

Pat graduated from Marycrest College, Davenport and taught many years at Eugene Field Elementary School, Rock Island.

She was an active member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder. Pat was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Whitefish Lake Property Owner's Association. She loved to play cards and was an avid Bridge player. Pat had a great competitive spirit and enjoyed beating the grandkids when playing games. She spent summers at Whitefish Lake in Wisconsin, where she had many friends.

Survivors include her children, Wendy (Rev. William) Ramsdale, Rock Island, Kristin Maynard-Elouadrhiri, Chicago and James (Lisa) Maynard, Rock Island; grandchildren, Rob (Julie), Brannon (Allison), Nick (Brianna), Darien, Keonna, Brayden, Madysen, and Cameron Ramsdale, Elena and Evan Elouadrhiri, and Andrew, Nathan, Margo, Carolyn and Meredith Maynard; siblings, Robert (Sharon) Smith, Detroit, Mich., Tom (Gail) Smith, Douglas, Ga., Margaret (Bill) Lorentzen, Atlanta, Ga., and Rick (Tina) Tischer, Rock Island., and great grandchildren, Ayla, Emery, Benton, Atticus and Kadence. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jim.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 21, 2019
