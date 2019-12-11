|
Patricia M. Winslow
August 22, 1929-December 9, 2019
DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia M. Winslow, 90, of Davenport, will be 1pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 516 Fillmore, Davenport. Burial will be National Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be Friday 11am until mass time at the church. Memorials may be made to church.
Patricia Winslow in faith, hope and love professing Jesus as her Lord and Savior with the intercession of Blessed Virgin Mother, Immaculate Heart of Mary breathed her last earthly breath December 9, 2019 at age 90.
Pat was born August 22, 1929, New Hampton, Iowa. Her farming parents Louis and Leona (Ross) Cotant asked their parish priest Father Casey to giveth her name, was giveth after Saint Patrick and Blessed Virgin Mary. She completed 8th grade, helped on the family farm, grocery store and babysitting. Then she met Harry Winslow falling in love. He first served in the military from Germany where they courted with letters and his recorded black vinyl 33 record singing a serenade of his love for her and talking about his friendship, relationship and anticipating being together. They were married February 20, 1954 at Cresco's Catholic Church. In 1960 they moved to Davenport, becoming members of St. Mary's. Her faith and praying daily rosary, husband, children, grand and great grandchildren were her love. She was a gifted homemaker. In her early years she enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, canning fruit, cooking and baking.
Survivors include children Al (Kathy) Winslow, Diane (Jerry) Reicks, Loring Winslow, all of Davenport, Gary (Shelly) Winslow, Camanche, Harry (Catherine) Winslow, Midlands, TX, and Sherry (Dave) Lorentzen DeWitt; eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, infant son Loring, sister Mary, and brothers Harold, David, and Jim.
