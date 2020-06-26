Patricia Steger
1959 - 2020


March 12, 1959-June 25, 2020

MILAN-Patricia Steger, 61, of Milan, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at home. A public visitation will be from 4 - 7 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home 3030 7th Ave. Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending the visitation are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing up to 50 in at a time. Funeral service will be live-streamed at 11 am Wednesday, July 1, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private burial at National Cemetery. Celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to RIHS Special Education Dept.

Pat was born on March 12, 1959 in Muscatine, Iowa to Carleton and RoseAnn (Wetzel) Beckman. On March 12, 1983, Pat and Mike Steger got hitched and blended into their version of the Brady Bunch. Pat was a full time comedian, however for the last 15 years she earned a living by doing what she loved; working as a paraprofessional in the Special Education Department at Rock Island High School. Pat never met a stranger, especially no one stranger than her. She was a known jokester, and if you ever had a conversation with her, then you definitely laughed with Pat. Pat loved to cook, and fortunately, her family loved to eat. Most of all, Pat loved. She loved her family, friends and the students she worked with.

Survivors include: husband, Michael; Children, Christy Steger, Christopher (Hope) Steger,

Heidi Steger (Meghan), Holli (Kodjovi) Ebizo; 10 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; Siblings, Steven (Mary) Beckman, Carleton (Kim) Beckman. She was an honorary Grandma to many.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Angel, parents, and 2 infant sisters.

Online condolences may be left at www.wheelanpressly.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Miss Patricia...so much to say yet I'm at a loss for words for a change. Since moving to the neighborhood 30+ years ago it was never the same. You gave me my partner in crime. You showed me what a relationship between a mother and daughter should be.
We may lost touch over the years but you have always been in my thoughts and prayers. You were a woman to be reckoned with and will truly be missed by all.
Amy Foster
Friend
June 26, 2020
Pat had a beautiful soul. She was always smiling with a twinkle in her eye..always happy to see you.
Belle Jordan
Friend
