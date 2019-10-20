|
|
Patricia Sue Morgan
November 12, 1944-October 9, 2019
DAVENPORT-Patricia Sue Morgan (Welchman), resident of Davenport, IA, formerly of Blue Grass, IA and Mesa, AZ, passed away on October 9, 2019 in Davenport, IA at the age of 74. Pat (Patty) was born November 12, 1944. She was raised in rural Blue Grass, IA attending high school in Muscatine, IA. Pat had a degree in accounting and her career spanned approximately 45 years. She worked as a comptroller for a construction company, bookkeeping for a Quad Cities area dinner theatre, and an office manager for a Arizona radio station and a landscape architect firm in Scottsdale, AZ. She loved to be outdoors, enjoyed travel, and flowers. In her younger years she raised dachshunds, she also loved birds and horses of all kinds and attending rodeos. She was active in Methodist social groups and woman's clubs. She loved to read and was an avid book collector. She will be missed by daughters Terri Morgan Johnson (Thomas), Clinton, IA; Lynette Brinkley (Jason), Davenport, IA; Kim Nelson (Austin), Le Claire, IA. As well as grandchildren Cody and Caleb Lines in Minnesota; Justin Morgan, Alec and Brett Bonjour, Davenport, Iowa; Lena Ahrens, Avyn, Lincoln and Ella Nelson, Le Claire, Iowa; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by, parents; John & Barbara Welchman, Brothers, John Jr., Herman, Raymond, Richard (Dick), Ronald (Butch) Welchman; Sister; Mary Ann Erwin.
Surviving siblings, Leilana Keeney (Toodie) and William (Bill) Welchman and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life to be held for family and friends at: Duck Creek Lodge Davenport, IA November 3, 2019 2:00pm-5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The . https:////www.alz.org//get-involved-now//donate
Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019