Patrick "Pat" Coffield

July 17, 2019

ROCK ISLAND, IL-Patrick "Pat" Coffield, 64, of Rock Island, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A visitation celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 4-7 PM at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly, Davenport, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's name may be made to K9 Kindness Rescue of Davenport. https://www.k9kindnessrescue.org/

Pat was born in 1955 to George and Beverly Coffield in Rock Island, Illinois. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1973. Pat worked at Cobham in Davenport for 40 years, joining the company during the Bendix era. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Pat loved his family, and was a very proud uncle of Connor and Madalyn always carrying their pictures with him. Pat loved animals, which were a constant part of his life, especially his dog Shelby and cat Max, both rescues. He was active in giving to animal welfare organizations and was committed to the humane treatment of animals.

Pat is survived by his sister Brenda (Judy Keane) Coffield; brother Kelly (Leigh) Coffield, nephew Connor, niece Madalyn, Aunt Joanne Peschang, his cousins Kevin (Teresa) Peschang, Darcy (Jim) Foster, and Angela Kachevas (Gus); along with his beloved dog Shelby and cat Max. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents George (Meryle) Coffield of Rock Island IL, Kenneth (Dorothy) Taylor of Abingdon IL, and Uncle Bob Peschang.

