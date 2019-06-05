Patrick Rupp

September 25, 1969-June 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Patrick Rupp, 49, Davenport, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.

Celebration of life will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Cremation will be accorded following the service. Visitation is Friday 3:00-5:00 p.m. concluding with a time of sharing. Memorials may be made to his family or King's Harvest Animal Shelter.

Patrick Reilly Rupp was born September 25, 1969, Sioux City, Iowa the son of Robert and Dianne (Rice) Rupp. Survivors include his parents; brother Andrew Rupp; nieces and nephew, Erica, Drew and Ashley Rupp all of Davenport.

