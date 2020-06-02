Patrick S. Halligan February 9, 1956-May 31, 2020 BLUE GRASS-Patrick S. Halligan, 64, a resident of Blue Grass, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, following a battle with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, since 2016. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. When attending, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Private family services will be held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Patrick was born February 9, 1956 in Davenport, the son of Melvin and Wava (Johannsen) Halligan. On June 26, 1982 at Holy Family Catholic Church he married Jill M. Hass. Patrick worked as a truck driver for various companies. He enjoyed boating, camping, deer hunting, and watching Iowa Hawkeye Football. Patrick cherished his time spent with his grandchildren. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jill; sons, Jacob P. (Brandi) Halligan of Taylorville, Illinois, and Joshua P. (fiancé, JaNaye Norman) Halligan of Antioch, Tennessee; grandchildren, Aalexis and Logan; siblings, JoDee (Duane) Holdorf of Dixon, Iowa, Sue Halligan of East Moline, Terry (Melanie) Halligan of Port Charlotte, Florida, Mindy (Geoff) Foster of Tempe, Arizona, and Jim (Lori) Halligan of Davenport. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Karen Woolison. Online condolences may be made to Patrick's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 2, 2020.