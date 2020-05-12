Patti Ellen Ripperton June 12, 1962-May 10, 2020 DAVENPORT-Patti Ellen Ripperton, 57, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be livestreamed beginning at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020. You may access the stream by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. On the bottom of her obituary page, a link will appear at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Patti will be laid to rest at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club or to the family. Patti worked in daycare at the YMCA for 17 years. Among her survivors include her husband, Kirk; and sister, Theresa Schloemer.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 12, 2020.