|
|
Paul Anthony Griffith
February 28, 2020
CLINTON-Paul Anthony Griffith, 53, of Clinton, IA, formerly of Fulton, IL, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, IA.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. A memorial has been established by the family.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 4, 2020