Dr. Paul E. Johnson

July 24, 1939 - August 1, 2020

CLINTON - Dr. Paul Edward Johnson held many titles - loving Husband, proud Father, fun Grandfather, loyal Friend, accomplished and dedicated Educator. On August 1, 2020 at Kavanugh Hospice in Des Moines after a three-year health decline following a massive stroke, he left us peacefully surrounded by his family.

Paul was born July 24, 1939 in Clinton, Iowa to Paul and Gwendolyn (Peterson) Johnson. During his early years of high school, he became a radio broadcaster at stations KCLN and KROS in Clinton. He was a 1957 Clinton High School graduate where he was involved in many activities, including being the editor of the yearbook, The Clintonian. He also lifeguarded and managed the Clinton City Pool.

He attended college at Drake University as well as Upper Iowa University in Fayette. He graduated from Upper Iowa University in 1961, while working full-time as a radio broadcaster at KOEL radio in Oelwein, Iowa. Education was a valued treasure to Paul, therefore it was no surprise when he earned his Masters, Specialist and PhD degrees from The University of Iowa.

Paul was united in marriage to Kathleen Shields Johnson at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids on August 18, 1962. From then on Paul and Kay were inseparable. He was thrilled with the birth of their daughter Jyll in 1967 and fully embraced fatherhood.

The Johnsons accepted teaching positions with the Davenport Schools in 1962, Paul's being at Davenport West in the Social Studies Department. He soon started announcing football and basketball games, which continued until he moved into administration. Dr. J's enthusiasm for the games and the students was legendary.

He wore many hats within Davenport Schools and was proud to be the first Principal of North High School and all of the hard work that went into starting a new 5A high school. Other titles included: teacher, assistant principal, Director of Athletics, Principal of MidCity (Alternative) High School, Director of Secondary Education and Director of West Side Schools. He retired in 2005 after a 45-year long career in education. He was asked to return as a substitute administrator and did so for five years, filling in where needed. Being an adjunct instructor at Palmer Junior College, St. Luke's School of Nursing and at Saint Ambrose University was something else he enjoyed.

Paul was community minded having served on many local boards and volunteered hundreds of hours. He was President of Davenport Rotary where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, Phi Delta Kappa, City of Davenport Citizen Advisory Board, Marshall on 2nd hole at John Deere Classic, Pride of the Wapsi Fall Harvest Youth Day, and President of the Mississippi Valley Fair Board to name a few.

The Johnsons enjoyed travel, Paul's favorite trip being a month-long trip to New Zealand and Australia. Other trips near and dear to him were trips to Disney, Hawkeye bowl games, and spending time at their home in Okoboji for quality family time. The Johnsons enjoyed an extended family trip to Hawaii in 2012 to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Being a fair consultant, Paul and Kaye traveled around the Midwest regularly and had the opportunity to meet many famous performers.

Paul was a treasured friend, loving husband, and proud dad and papa. He is survived by his wife Kaye of almost 58 years, daughter Dr. Jyll Johnson Miner (Rod) and granddaughters Joscelyn (West Des Moines), Gwendolyn and Magdelyn (Johnston).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private service on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines, Iowa. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely gather to appropriately honor him.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dr. Paul Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund and mailed to the family at 8231 Chambery Blvd, Johnston, Iowa 50131 or please use VENMO at @DrJ-Memorial-Scholarship-Fund. Paul positively impacted those who had the pleasure to know him and made a difference in the lives of many. To know Dr. J was to love Dr. J.

We invite you to celebrate Paul's life by viewing a video his granddaughters fondly created: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2augt6D5EM&fbclid=lwAR11LaEhu3SWW-gbt51i6L2aYBsggTbBnyf4t97EtUOiAhaDAB7rnKuZXGrc&app=desktop