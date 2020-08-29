Paul E. Toland

April 17, 1936-August 26, 2020

MOLINE-Paul passed away alongside his loving wife of 66 years Margaret.

He was preceded in death by his son Waren E. Toland. Surviving is his beautiful bride of 66 years Margaret E. (Gengler)Toland; their children Sally (Darrell) Price, Steven (Brenda) Toland, Warren (Nancy) Toland and Christine (Paul) Schmitt. He was blessed to be called Poppa by Kimberly (David) Wright, Emily (Albert) Diaz, Sarah (Larry) Dulkoski Jr., Kayla (Josh) Nelson, Laura Toland and Harrison Price.

He was even more blessed to be called a Great Poppa by Destiny, Adele and Felix. His hard work ethic and caring for what you own is a trait that lives in his children, grand and great grandchildren.

We will always remember to "Smile because it will make people wonder what you're up to." "Go paint the town red." And last but not least we will remember to "Tie a red ribbon around our wrist/finger so they won't keep you at the zoo." We might even need to add sugar in our coffee since we won't have your finger to sweeten it.

We love you Poppa.