Paul Elmer Buehl Sr. November 15, 1946-May 26, 2020 KEEWANEE-Paul Elmer Buehl Sr. passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Keewanee Illinois. Paul served in the Vietnam War and was enlisted in the Army from 1964-1968. Paul married Linda Mullen March, 5th 1966. They had five children during their marriage. Paul enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, spending time with family, and gambling. Paul always had a great sense of humor. He would get the grand kids all riled up by taking out his teeth. Survivors include: Linda Buehl (Mother of children) Sister Barbara Buehl Jordan, Brother Raymond Buehl JR Children: Paul Buehl JR (Amy Buehl), Starlene James, Darlene Connelly, Charlene Levan, and Paulene Connelly. Grandchildren: Kala Gillette, Christopher Gillette (Gabriella), Steven Connelly, Desira Penalo Diaz (Bryan), Nichole Holcomb (Dylan), Samantha Kent (Alex), Kathryn Buehl, Adrianna Buehl, Kylee Quillen, Ashley Tucker, James Risden, Caiden James, and Nevaeh Tucker. Great grandchildren: Keaton Eliff, Hunter Holcomb, Cameron Gillette, and Kyson Gillette. He also had several nieces and nephews.



