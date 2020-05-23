Paul J. Stamler Jr December 5th, 1943-May 21, 2020 MUSCATINE-Paul J. Stamler Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, at home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, with his wife and family by his side. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Bill Stamler Scholarship Fund at Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado Street, Muscatine, Iowa, 52761. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneral home.com. Paul was born December 5th, 1943, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Paul and Connie Stamler. After graduating from Muscatine High School, he went on to graduate from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He married Janetta Bonyton July 7th, 1963. Paul started his career with Central Soya in Muscatine and then joined Continental Grain in Chicago. After a short time he bought a seat on the Chicago Board of Trade and continued to be a commodity speculator until he retired in 1985 and returned to Muscatine to follow his passion of farming. From 1994 to 2015 Paul served on the Board of Directors for Central State Bank and Central Bankshares Inc. He served on the Muscatine Community College Board of Directors as well as the Eastern Iowa Community College Board of Directors. He also participated in Rotary and the Junior Achievement Program. Paul was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Paul will be deeply missed by his wife Janetta of 57 years; his children, Paul Stamler III (Angela) of Muscatine, Laura Morris (Landon) of Lincoln, NE, Andrew Stamler (Rebecca) of Muscatine, Kathryn Greenwood (Brandon) of Cedar Hills, Utah, Debbie Bradley (Jeff) of Blue Springs, Mo, Thaddeus Chamberlain (Karla) of Iowa City, Iowa, and Bill Chamberlain (Julie) of Newton, Iowa; 21 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Mary Ann and her husband Maury Chamberlain; his brother Bill Stamler; and his grandson Mason Greenwood.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 23, 2020.