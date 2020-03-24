Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul William Newton


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul William Newton Obituary

Paul William Newton

February 24, 1946-March 21, 2020

BETTENDORF-Paul William Newton, 74, passed away peacefully in his Bettendorf home surrounded by family on March 21, 2020.

The celebration of Paul's life will be postponed at this time, and only a private family service will be held at Runge-Davenport. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to University of Iowa Center for Advancement. Details to follow in conjunction with a public celebration of life.

Paul was born February 24, 1946, in Davenport, IA to Harry and Adele (Kuemmerle) Newton. He attended Davenport Central High School and joined the US Army where he worked as a mechanic. Paul left the Army and returned to Davenport where he met and married Colette (VanHamme) Newton. Paul worked over 30 years at Oscar Mayer in Davenport, before retiring in 2000 and going to work for his son's home building company.

Over the years, Paul provided service to his community first in the Army National Guard based in Davenport, then later as a volunteer fireman for Bettendorf Fire Department.

Paul was a family man who loved his family and worked his life to provide for them. He was very proud of the accomplishments of his children and loved nothing more than an opportunity to talk to friends he would run in to around town to share what his kids were up to or while beaming with pride, chat of his grandkids.

Paul will be remembered lovingly on earth by his wife, Colette Newton, his son Scott (and Michelle) Newton of Bettendorf; his daughter Kimberly (and Brad Genrich) Newton of Greenville, SC and his cherished grandchildren Breanna, Chase and Connor Newton; and his beloved sister Phyllis Price of Atlanta, GA, his sister-in-law Lana (and Mark) Wolf of Anawan, IL, and brother-in-law Mike (and Barb) VanHamme of Chandler, AZ.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -