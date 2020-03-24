|
|
Paul William Newton
February 24, 1946-March 21, 2020
BETTENDORF-Paul William Newton, 74, passed away peacefully in his Bettendorf home surrounded by family on March 21, 2020.
The celebration of Paul's life will be postponed at this time, and only a private family service will be held at Runge-Davenport. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to University of Iowa Center for Advancement. Details to follow in conjunction with a public celebration of life.
Paul was born February 24, 1946, in Davenport, IA to Harry and Adele (Kuemmerle) Newton. He attended Davenport Central High School and joined the US Army where he worked as a mechanic. Paul left the Army and returned to Davenport where he met and married Colette (VanHamme) Newton. Paul worked over 30 years at Oscar Mayer in Davenport, before retiring in 2000 and going to work for his son's home building company.
Over the years, Paul provided service to his community first in the Army National Guard based in Davenport, then later as a volunteer fireman for Bettendorf Fire Department.
Paul was a family man who loved his family and worked his life to provide for them. He was very proud of the accomplishments of his children and loved nothing more than an opportunity to talk to friends he would run in to around town to share what his kids were up to or while beaming with pride, chat of his grandkids.
Paul will be remembered lovingly on earth by his wife, Colette Newton, his son Scott (and Michelle) Newton of Bettendorf; his daughter Kimberly (and Brad Genrich) Newton of Greenville, SC and his cherished grandchildren Breanna, Chase and Connor Newton; and his beloved sister Phyllis Price of Atlanta, GA, his sister-in-law Lana (and Mark) Wolf of Anawan, IL, and brother-in-law Mike (and Barb) VanHamme of Chandler, AZ.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 24, 2020