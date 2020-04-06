Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline M. Koch


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline M. Koch Obituary

Pauline M. Koch

October 9, 1942-April 4, 2020

BETTENDORF-Pauline M. Koch, 77, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Pauline was born on October 9, 1942 in Houghton, Iowa, the daughter of Conrad and Marie (Kruse) Meierotto. On December 29, 1973, she was united in marriage to John Koch in Houghton. Pauline worked as a medical lab technician for Metropolitan Laboratories. She found great joy in watching the Hummingbirds who came to visit the numerous feeders she placed around her yard. Pauline had a love of gardening and keeping her yard in pristine condition. Above all, she cherished the time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as being a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband of 47 years, John of Bettendorf; children, Michelle (Eric) Lovell of West Des Moines, Iowa, Jason (Jana) Koch of Pleasant Valley, Iowa; sisters, JoAnn Holtkamp of Donnellson, Iowa, Mary Jane Montgomery of West Point, Iowa, Carlene (Bob) Black of Pella, Iowa; and five grandchildren, Stella, Mary, Ellis, and Harper Lovell, Grace Koch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Gilbert Meierotto and Doretta Menke.

Online condolences may be shared with Pauline's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -