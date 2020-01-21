|
Peggy L. Lamont
May 18, 1971-January 19, 2020
DAVENPORT-Peggy L. Lamont, 48, Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Bettendorf Healthcare Center.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics or QC Paws.
The former Peggy Lynn Sehmann was born May 18, 1971, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Roland and Elizabeth (Connell) Sehmann. She worked in radiology at Genesis Hospital in Davenport.
In her younger years, Peggy was a natural athlete excelling in swimming, gymnastics and softball. She loved animals and enjoyed making people laugh. Throughout her life she was generous and delighted in finding the perfect gift for the people she loved.
Peggy is survived by her parents, Roland (Brenda) Sehmann of Bettendorf and Elizabeth Sehmann, of Davenport; three sisters, Sharon Sehmann of Florida, Ann Dunn of North Carolina, and Barbara (Chad) Frisch of Minnesota; step sister Corinne McCormack of Wisconsin, step brother Zachary (Irina) Pethoud of Davenport; nieces, Rachel Dunn of Iowa City and Lauren Dunn of Washington D.C.; and a large extended family who meant so much to her.
Immediate family will gather for a Celebration of Peggy's life at a later date. Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020