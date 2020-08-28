1/1
Peter Andrew Bebon
1965 - 2020
Peter Andrew Bebon

July 1, 1965- August 26, 2020

ERIE-Peter Andrew "Andy" Bebon, 55, of Erie, IL, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home. There will be no services at this time. Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie is assisting with arrangements.

Andy was born July 1, 1965 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the son of Joseph "Peter" and M. Suzanne (Ball) Bebon. He was married to Mary Howard and they made their home in Erie. Andy has worked in insurance for many years and has served the Rock Island and surrounding areas as a State Farm Agent for most of those. His greatest enjoyment was golfing and fishing with family and friends. He will also be remembered for being a huge Florida Gators football fan.

Andy is survived by his mother, M. Susanne Doss, Sebastian, FL; step-mother, Peggy Bebon, Hot Springs, Ark; wife, Mary Bebon, Erie; children, Calvin (Becky) Bebon, Prophetstown, IL, Ian Bebon, Nashville, TN, Sera Bebon, Erie; 3 grandchildren, Hadley, Porter and Sutton Bebon; and special cousins, Jane, Patrick, Mickey, Nancy, David and Edward. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter; maternal grandparents, George and Mary Ball; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Emma Bebon; and cousin Timmy. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibson Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Erie
616 Main Street
Erie, IL 61250
309-659-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gibson Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Erie

