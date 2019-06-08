Hon. Phillip T. Steffen Jr. January 4, 1926-June 5, 2019 DAVENPORT-Hon. Phillip T. Steffen Jr., 93, of Davenport, passed away on June 5, 2019 at Bickford Cottage of Davenport. There will be a private family service, with burial at Oakdale Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be left to Kaaba Shriners or The German American Heritage Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com Phillip was born on January 4, 1926 in Davenport Iowa to Phillip T and Mary (Denkmann) Steffen Sr. His ancestors settled in Davenport in 1847, although some of his father's people came to this country via New Orleans in 1828. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. Phillip served on ships in the Atlantic in both W.W. II and the Korean War as a pharmacists mate. Phillip was an elected alderman in the former 3rd Ward in 1957, Police Magistrate from 1959 to 1961; appointed by Gov. Norman Erbe in 1963 as a Judge in Iowa's 7th Judicial District, retiring in 1988. He married Doris Bennett in 1948, they later divorced. He later married Mary Ruth Hoffmann in 1977 in San Diego, Ca. She preceded him in death on January 18, 2019. Phillip enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. He was a charter member of the former Phil brook Masonic Lodge, and current member of the Fraternal Logde; a member of the Knights Templar, Kaaba Shrine, Mohassan Grotto, German Heritage Center, Schleswig – Holstein Verin, Schutzen Park Guild, and The National Riffle Assoc. Suvivors include his children: Phillip T Steffen III of Davenport, Mark Steffen of Bettendorf, and Marsha Steffen of Davenport and Kurt Steffen of Florida; Step daughter, Gail Cawsey of Washington State and Linda Melroy of Arkansas.