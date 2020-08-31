1/1
Colonel Phyllis Ann Dolin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Colonel Phyllis Ann Dolin

February 15, 1925-August 30, 2020

WILTON-Colonel Phyllis Ann Dolin, 95, of Wilton, IA, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty, IA.

Phyllis was born in Lake Benton, Minnesota on February 15, 1925 to Edward and Leona (Marti) Meade.

She graduated from Wilton High School in 1942 and from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA in 1946. She proudly served her country in the United Air Force during the Vietnam War. She retired from the Air Force in 1985 after 26 years of service.

Phyllis married Ciegel E. Dolin on August 2, 1961 in Texas. Ciegel retired from the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of CWO4. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1980.

Phyllis was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton, the Durant American Legion Post #430 and Wahkonsa Country Club.

She enjoyed traveling, playing golf and good martini (not necessarily in that order).

Colonel Dolin was the benefactor of a granite memorial honoring women who served in all of the uniformed branches of the United States military located at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery placed there in a ceremony on August 21, 2001.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 4th at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton, IA. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the Mass. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required.

Burial will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery with full military honors.

Phyllis is survived by her sister-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded by her parents and husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to Father Flannagan's Boy's Home 1400 Crawford St. Boy's Town, NE 68010 or Simpson Memorial Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved