Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
Phyllis Anna Boedeker


1937 - 2019
Phyllis Anna Boedeker Obituary

Phyllis Anna Boedeker

January 3, 1937-September 1, 2019

LOWDEN-Phyllis Anna Boedeker, age 82, passed away at the Clarence Nursing Home on Sunday September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 7 at Zion United Church of Christ at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Steven Stepp officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the church. Burial will be in the Van Horn Cemetery.

Phyllis was born January 3, 1937 in Lowden to Walter and Anna (Kruckenberg) Wenndt. She was united in marriage to Chris Boedeker on July 7, 1956 at Lowden. He passed away on June 7, 2018.

Survivors include her daughters Karla (Dennis) Ruther of Lowden Nancy (Victor) Manilla of Centennial, Colorado, and Becky (Steve) Kerns of Clearfield, Iowa; grandchildren Ben, Lindsey, Anna, Karl, Matt, Adam, Erika, Monique, Amanda, and Tara; great grandchildren Leah, Luke, Lane, and Rylan; brothers Dale of Oxford Junction and Lester of Jetmore, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Terry; brother Wilbert and sister Lavone.

Phyllis expressed her love to others through food. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering for her community and church, and going dancing with her husband. Phyllis also loved her family dearly.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019
