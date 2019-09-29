|
Phyllis Arlene (Heskett) Goldermann
October 29, 1927-September 27, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Phyllis Arlene (Heskett) Goldermann, 91, of Davenport, will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, 838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to Silvercrest Senior Living or Genesis Hospice. Phyllis passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019, at Silvercrest Senior Living, Davenport.
Phyllis was born in Davenport, Iowa, on October 29, 1927, the youngest daughter of Raymond and Anna (Nolte) Heskett. Phyllis attended Davenport Schools. Phyllis was united in marriage to Donald L. Goldermann on August 1, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, until his passing on October 30, 2009. They shared 62 years of marriage together and raised five children.
Phyllis worked primarily as a meat wrapper at National Tea and Randall's Grocery in Davenport, retiring in 1982. Upon retirement, Phyllis and Don moved to Minnesota and enjoyed taking care of their acreage. They also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and metal detecting.
Phyllis lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She never met a stranger! She leaves all who knew her with a legacy of laughter, warmth and wonderful memories. In recent years, she found great happiness living at Silvercrest Senior Living. The family truly appreciates the care, compassion, dignity and respect provided to her during the years she called it home.
Phyllis is survived by her five children: Pam (Daryl) Ahrens, Davenport, Dan Goldermann, Underwood, Minnesota, Judy (Marty) Martinez, Seguache, Colorado, Gary (Kay) Goldermann, Erie, Colorado, and Becky Kolleng, West Dundee, Illinois; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. All will miss her deeply.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Harold (Ardis) Heskett, and sister and brother-in-law, Virginia (Joe) DuVerney, her daughter-in-law, Jan Goldermann, and son-in-law, Ed Kolleng, her grandson, Craig Goldermann, and great-grandson, Brandon Mangels. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting Phyllis's obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com