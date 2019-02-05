Phyllis Feddersen

January 20, 1928-February 3, 2019

EAST MOLINE - Phyllis J. McLaughlin Richardson Feddersen, 91, of East Moline, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the Runge mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made left to the or Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Phyllis was born January 20, 1928 to James "Max" and Frances (Langtimm) McLaughlin in Davenport, IA. She graduated from Moline High School in 1946. She was united in marriage to Ray H. Richardson on April 8, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1976. She later married Richard K. Feddersen on January 19, 1979. He preceded her in death in 2008.

Phyllis was an avid Bingo player and book reader. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, and loved to travel to Vegas and Reno. Family was very important to her.

Survivors include her children, Richard (Catherine) Richardson, Davenport, Wendy (Richard) Paxson, Moline and Danny (Lorene) Richardson Shawnee, Mission, KS; grandchildren: Mindy, Sean, Sara, and Andy; nine great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and two grandsons.