Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Silvis United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Silvis United Methodist Church
Phyllis Gooch Dengler


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Gooch Dengler

September 22, 1922-May 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Phyllis Gooch Dengler, 96, of Davenport, formerly of Silvis, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Silvis United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Silvis United Methodist Church, where she was a member. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Phyllis was born on September 22, 1922 in Browning, Missouri, the daughter of James N. and Pearl (Kimbrough) Mundell. She graduated from the Browning High School. Phyllis married James Walter Gooch in Purdin, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1973. She later married Walter Dengler on January 11, 2002. She previously worked at International Harvester in East Moline and Farmall Works in Rock Island. She enjoyed dancing with Walter at the Col Ballroom.

Survivors include her husband, Walter; children, Stephen Richard (Patty) Gooch, Bruce Gene (Crystal) Gooch, Gary James (Debra) Gooch; and numerous grandchildren. She is also survived by Walter's children; Wayne (Nancy) Dengler and Allan Dengler; Sharon (Vic) Bianchette; Cheryl (Dan) DiFonzo; Janis (Mark) Lund; and numerous step grand and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Marco.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 10, 2019
