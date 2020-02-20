Home

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Phyllis M. Rannals


1932 - 2020
Phyllis M. Rannals Obituary

Phyllis M. Rannals

November 28, 1932-February 18, 2020

MOLINE-Phyllis M. Rannals, 87, of Moline, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service, from 12:00 p.m. noon until 1:00 p.m., Saturday February, 22, 2020 also at the Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Iowa City, IA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Phyllis was born November 28, 1932, to John and Edna Marie (Berg) Thomsen in Royal, IA. She was united in marriage to Dwain Rannals on October 16, 1965, in Moline, IL. Phyllis worked as a senior administrative assistant at several local paper companies, most recently Bowater Paper Co. in Moline. In her free time, she loved gardening, playing cards with her girl's card club, baking, and singing. Phyllis enjoyed vodka tonics, dark chocolate, telling slightly inappropriate jokes, and had a knack for telling it like it is. Phyllis was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline, IL.

Phyllis will be missed by her daughters, Cindy Cook of Beaufort, NC, Lori (Dean) Theis of Rock Island, IL; three grandchildren: Stephanie Craig, Michaela Henry, Morgan Mumma; and a great grandchild: Hawkins Belshause. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dwain; a grandson, Joseph Rockwell; two brothers: Ronald and Norman Thomsen, and a sister, Arlene Youde.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 20, 2020
