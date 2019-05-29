Phyllis M. Stachour

May 26, 2019

BETTENDORF-Phyllis M. Stachour 81, of Bettendorf, formerly of Clinton, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House.

Memorial Services will be 11:00am, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Fulton Presbyterian Church – Fulton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory - Clinton. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, James of Bettendorf, two daughters: Nancy (John) Ulrich of Riverdale, Iowa, Catherine (Calvin) Moss of Bettendorf, Iowa; mother: Helen Hensch of Sibley, Iowa; four grandchildren: Margaret (Justin) Brown, Emily Johnston, Annmarie (fiancé Nathan Melchert) Ulrich, and Jack Moss; four great-grandchildren: Grace Olivia Johnston, Kara Joy Johnston, Myles Anthony Brown, and Cameron Michael Brown; her siblings: Douglas (Carole) Hensch of Sibley, Iowa, Lesa (Dan) Kruger of Sibley, Iowa; Daniel (Sandra) Hensch of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Paul (Brenda) Hensch of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant sister: Judith Ann, and her sister: Joanne Pickering.

Memorials can be made to the Fulton Presbyterian Church or the Clarissa Cook Hospice House.