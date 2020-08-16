Pia E. Ammann

April 18, 1934-August 7, 2020

JOHNSTON, IA-Pia E. Ammann, 86, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 7, 2020 at Brio of Johnston in Johnston, Iowa. In keeping with her wishes, cremation rights were accorded. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

She married Henry Ammann on July 28,1956 in Davenport, Iowa. Mrs. Ammann was a member of the Bettendorf Christian Church and was active in the Young-At-Heart group, also the Care and Share group. She loved her family, enjoyed gardening and lots of flowers. She also loved traveling the western states and hiking in the Colorado Mountains.

She was born and grew up in Switzerland where she graduated from business college in Zurich. She was loved by many and will be missed by those whose lives she touched. Memorials may be made to the Bettendorf Christian Church. Those left to honor and love her memory include her husband Henry; daughter, Suzanne (Robert) Miclot; sons, Michael (Ronda) Ammann, Eric (Sonia) Ammann; three grandchildren, Jayme, Allison and Ryan; three great-grandchildren lsla, Whitten and Lincoln; a sister Verina in Vancouver, Canada; brothers, Paul, Franz and Alphons; and nieces and nephews in Switzerland. She was preceded in death by her parents in Switzerland.