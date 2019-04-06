Prudence "Pru" A. Haney

August 8, 1942-April 3, 2019

BARTONVILLE-Prudence "Pru" A. Haney, 76, of Bartonville, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born August 8, 1942 in Moline, IL to Claude and Mary DuBree. She married Doil Haney July 28, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI. He preceded her in death May 15, 1989. Her parents also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her son, Scott (Barbara) Haney of Bartonville, three siblings, Pamela Miller of Morrison, IL, Tom (Carol) DuBree of Connecticut, and Doug (Cindy) DuBree of Moline, IL; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Pru worked as an Office Manager in the medical field for many years in Austin, Texas. She then worked in retail sales for Dillard's until retiring.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, garage sales and cooking, especially fresh vegetables from her garden.

Cremation will be accorded and a visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm on Monday, April 8, 2019 with a memorial service following at 6pm at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel in Bartonville, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Center in Peoria. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.