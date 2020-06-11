Quinton "Punkin" Lashea Donelson

January 4, 1963 - June 7, 2020

COLUMBUS, OH - Quinton "Punkin" Lashea Donelson 57, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Mount Carmel St. Ann Hospital in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by his family.

Quinton was born on January 4, 1963 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. and funeral services at 11 a,.m, Monday June 15, 2020. at Christ Apostolic Church, 1201 W. 6th Street, Davenport, IA.

Arrangements under the director of Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island, IL