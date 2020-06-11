Quinton Donelson
1963 - 2020
Quinton "Punkin" Lashea Donelson

January 4, 1963 - June 7, 2020

COLUMBUS, OH - Quinton "Punkin" Lashea Donelson 57, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Mount Carmel St. Ann Hospital in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by his family.

Quinton was born on January 4, 1963 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. and funeral services at 11 a,.m, Monday June 15, 2020. at Christ Apostolic Church, 1201 W. 6th Street, Davenport, IA.

Arrangements under the director of Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island, IL



Published in Quad-City Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Apostolic Church
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Apostolic Church
Funeral services provided by
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-3468
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
My sympathy Donelson family. Loss of one so loved is difficult to bear. May the God of comfort continue to strengthen your family as you grieve.
Roger
Neighbor
