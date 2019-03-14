R. "Rick" DeAnda

March 2, 1960-March 9, 2019

MOLINE-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for R. "Rick" DeAnda, 59, a resident of Moline, will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends at church Monday from 9:00am until the time of the service. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Rick passed away unexpectantly Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Rene Richard DeAnda was born March 2, 1960 in Davenport, a son of Ramon and Consuelo (Navarro) DeAnda. He married Jessie Ruiz March 16, 1996. They have celebrated 23 years of marriage.

Rick proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp during the Global War on Terrorism and in the Army during Operation Enduring Freedom. Rick worked as an assembler at John Deere Seeding in Moline. He enjoyed being outdoors, boating, camping, and helping and teaching others. He enjoyed playing his guitar. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He really enjoyed watching war movies and historical shows about the military.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Those left to honor Rick's memory include his wife: Jessie, Moline; children: Alex DeAnda, Houston and Erika Vasquez, San Antonio; stepchildren, David Cortez, Julius (Sunshine) Cortez and Joshua (Andrea) Cortez; 6 grandchildren Jessica Cortez, Joseph Cortez, McKenzie Evans, Emilio Cortez, Jonas Cortez, and Wilson Buckwalter; siblings: George (Denise) DeAnda, Davenport, Ramon (Kim) DeAnda, Rockford, Raul DeAnda, Des Moines, Miguel DeAnda, Waukee, Iowa, Virginia DeAnda, Scottsdale, Arizona, Juanita (Hugo) Sierra, Jesse DeAnda, James DeAnda, and David (Amy) DeAnda, all of Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephews, Nathan Sierra and Derek DeAnda.

